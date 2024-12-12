REET 2025 exam on February 27, registration begins on December 16 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the REET 2025 exam date. The Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be held on February 27, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the written test can check the official notice on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. REET 2025 exam on February 27, registration begins on December 16

The registration process will begin on December 16 and will close on January 15, 2025. The REET 2025 admit card will be available on the official website for download from 4 pm onwards on February 19, 2025. Depending on the available resources, information related to admit card can also be sent through e-mail or message (SMS) on mobile number. Admit cards will not be sent by post.

The examination will be held on February 27, 2025, in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours prior to the commencement of the examination.

REET 2025: How to register

To apply for REET 2025, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on REET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to appear for Level 1 will have to pay ₹550/- as application fee, candidates who want to appear for Level 2 will have to pay ₹550/- as application fee and candidates who want to appear for Level 1 and 2 will have to pay ₹750/- as application fee.