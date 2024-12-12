CTET Admit Card 2024 out at ctet.nic.in, direct link to download CBSE CTET December hall ticket

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET Admit Card 2024 on December 12, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates CTET Admit Card 2024 out, direct link to download CBSE CTET December hall ticket

The admit card can be downloaded by application number and date of birth.

CBSE CTET examination will be conducted on December 14, 2024. If there are more candidates in any city, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024. The examination will consist of two papers and be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be held in the morning shift, and Paper I in the evening shift.

CTET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). The question paper will be set bilingual- Hindi/ English. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, download link and other details. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CTET.





