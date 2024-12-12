CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: CBSE CTET December hall tickets likely today at ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Admit Card 2024 likely today, December 12, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the CBSE CTET December hall ticket through the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. CBSE has informed that the admit card will be issued two days before the examination date. However, the board has not released the exact date and time of the release of the CBSE CTET admit card. ...Read More

CBSE CTET examination will be conducted on December 14, 2024. If there are more candidates in any city, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024.

The CTET exam will consist of two papers and be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be held in the morning shift, and Paper I in the evening shift.

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). The question paper will be set bilingual- Hindi/ English. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, download link and other details.