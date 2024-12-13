RRB JE Admit Card 2024 released at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link to download hall ticket here

The Railway Recruitment Board has published the RRB JE Admit Ca,rd 2024 or e-call letter. Candidates who have to registered to appear for the CBT 1 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. RRB JE Admit Card 2024 live updates RRB JE Admit Card 2024 is out at rrbapply.gov.in.

“Candidate can go to rrbapply.gov.in and get his/ her application registration number using his/her credentials,” states the RRB website.

It may be mentioned here that the CBT 1 written examination will be held on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The examination will last 90 minutes and consist of 100 questions.

Additionally, the selection process will consist of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

Also worth mentioning here, through this recruitment exam, the railway recruitment board plans to fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024.

RRB JE Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit cards

Go to the official website of RRBs. Click on RRB JE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related information, visit the official website of the railway recruitment boards