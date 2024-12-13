RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download Junior Engineer CBT 1 hall tickets when out, updates here

RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the hall tickets for RRB Junior Engineer (JE) in due course of time. When out, candidates who will be taking the CBT 1 can download the hall ticket from the official website of RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The CBT 1 written examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. It will last 90 minutes and consist of 100 questions.

Through the recruitment drive, the recruitment board aims to fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024.

Notably, the recruitment process will consist of three stages - the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).