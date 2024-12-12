Mumbai, Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday protested at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus over alleged administrative irregularities and mistreatment of students by officials of the varsity’s examination department. ABVP protests over ‘administrative irregularities’ at Mumbai University

ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, accused the university of suppressing students’ voices and neglecting their constitutional rights, and levelled many other allegations, including a few concerning hostels.

A university official has so far responded to one allegation tied to the hostels.

According to ABVP members, the students who raised concerns about alleged inefficiencies in the university’s examination department were served disciplinary notices instead of receiving resolutions.

The students had cited a delay in the issuance of essential documents. The documents should have been provided within eight days but they often take up to 25 days, ABVP said.

Two female students seeking updates on their documents were allegedly subjected to rude behaviour and obscene language by an official and their papers were reportedly thrown away, claimed the student body.

It also accused examination controllers of refusing to address complaints or engaging with the aggrieved students.

ABVP said in a statement that Mumbai University officials met their members after a protest two days ago and gave verbal assurances but later issued a notice to Prashant Mali, their Mumbai metropolitan secretary who had led the demonstration.

The move prompted the student organisation to stage another protest on Thursday.

ABVP said attempts are being made to protect “corrupt” and “inefficient” officials.

“Why is the university trying to suppress the voices of students? Are students not allowed to protest against the inconveniences and atrocities they face? Does the university not value democratic norms,” Mali asked.

ABVP activists have also claimed irregularities in the university’s hostels, including unauthorised installations of an LED TV and an air conditioner in a student's room. An open pit has remained unattended for five months near the hostel for blind students, it said.

The student organisation claimed that its members spotted “piles” of liquor bottles on the university premises.

A university official told PTI that they allowed a student to install a TV and AC on medical grounds after following all rules. The varsity also collected the appropriate fee from the student, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.