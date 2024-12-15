Menu Explore
TSPSC Group 2 exam 1 begins today, here are important details candidates should know

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2024 09:24 AM IST

TSPSC Group 2 exam 1 begins today. Check important details about examination here.

Telangana Public Service Commission will be conducting the TSPSC Group 2 examination on Sunday, December 15. The exam is set to be held in 1368 identified Test Centers in 33 Districts across the state.

TSPSC Group 2 exam 1 will be conducted on Sunday, December 15, in two sessions. (HT file)
TSPSC Group 2 exam 1 will be conducted on Sunday, December 15, in two sessions. (HT file)

Notably, the examination will be conducted in in two sessions- Paper 1 and Paper 3 will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper 2 and Paper 4 will be held in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Reporting time:

Candidates appearing for the examination would be permitted into the Examination Centre from 8:30 AM onwards for the forenoon session and 1:30 PM onwards for the afternoon session.

Furthermore, the gates of the examination centre will be closed by 9:30 AM for the forenoon session and at 2:30 PM for the afternoon session.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre once the gates are closed.

The next examination will be held on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Admit cards released:

Meanwhile, the TSPSC had released the Group 2 hall tickets on December 9. Candidates appearing for the Group 2 examination can download the admit card through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: Here's how to download

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link.
  3. Enter your login credentials on the next page and submit.
  4. Your TSPSC Group 2 hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the candidate must ensure that the copy of the downloaded Hall Ticket used for the first session of examination is used for the remaining sessions.

The hall ticket should be preserved until the completion of the final selection process, and shall be produced as and when required.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

