Manipur: Army mentored students clear SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 exam

Two students, Daihri Khoziio and George Lunii, cleared the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination after receiving mentorship from the Indian Army, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Highlighting how this serves as an "inspiration to their peers," the statement read that it also shows their dedication, discipline, and focus. (Representative Image)(Unsplash/@homajob )

The students are residents of Senapati and cleared the SSC CGL Tier 1 written exam held on September 9, 2024.

"Their achievement comes after receiving mentorship under the able guidance of the Indian Army at the Red Shield Mentoring Centre in Senapati of Manipur," read a statement by Ministry of Defence's PRO in Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh.

The two students are part of a bigger batch of students, being the second group to receive mentorship from the Army.

"Khoziio and Lunii were part of the second batch of students being mentored and trained by the Indian Army at the centre from 05 August 2024 for preparing for various competitive exams. They will now advance to the Tier II exams," the statement read.

"Their success highlights the quality of education and strong support system provided at the Red Shield Mentoring Centre, which serves as an inspiration to their peers. It underscores that dedication, discipline, and focus lead to success," the statement read.

The Indian Army remains committed to providing top-tier education and guidance to help students succeed in competitive exams, ensuring they are equipped to meet the challenges in their chosen careers, the statement read.

