Kerala SSLC, plus one exam paper leak: Education department to take action

The Director of General Education (DGE) will soon file a complaint with the State Director General of Police and Cyber Cell regarding the alleged leak of SSLC English and Plus One Mathematics exam question papers on YouTube before the exams, according to a press release issued by Kerala Education Minister's office. SSLC question papers are sent to DEO (District Educational Office) offices, while Plus Two question papers are delivered directly to exam centres.(HT File Representative Image)

For the Plus One and Plus Two Christmas model exams, question papers are prepared through SCERT workshops. Two sets of question papers are created, out of which one is selected and printed at a confidential press outside the state. The printed question papers are then delivered to 14 district centres, from where principals collect them.

For classes 8, 9, and 10, question papers are prepared by various DIETs (District Institutes of Education and Training). Two sets of question papers are made, one of which is sent to the press through SSK (Samagra Shiksha Kerala). From the press, they are distributed to various BRCs (Block Resource Centers) and then to schools.

For classes 1 to 7, question papers are prepared through SSK workshops, with two sets created. One is selected and sent to the press, printed, and then distributed to BRCs and schools.

Public examinations are conducted under much stricter protocols. For Higher Secondary second-year exams, five sets of question papers are prepared, while for SSLC, four sets are made. These are printed at a confidential press outside the state.

Strict security measures are implemented at all stages of question paper preparation and distribution. The current incident is highly serious, and those responsible will be identified and brought to justice, said the Education Minister's office.

The Department of General Education reiterated that there will be no compromises in the conduct of exams or the safety and integrity of students' examinations.

