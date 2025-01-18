Menu Explore
CMAT 2025 exam city slip out at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 18, 2025 08:12 AM IST

CMAT 2025 exam city slip has been released. The download link is given here. 

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT 2025 exam city slip. Candidates who will appear for Common Management Admission Test can download the city intimation slip through the official website of NTA CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

CMAT 2025 exam city slip out at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, download link here
CMAT 2025 exam city slip out at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, download link here

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip for CMAT - 2025 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth). To download the exam city slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download CMAT 2025 exam city slip

CMAT 2025 exam city slip: How to download

1. Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

2. Click on CMAT 2025 exam city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)- 2025 at different locations throughout the country on January 25, 2025 (Saturday) in 02 Shifts (Shift I: 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and Shift II: 3:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M) in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CMAT – 2025. They can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at cmat@nta.ac.in.

UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 admit card out at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link to download

The CMAT admit card has not been released yet. The Agency has intimated the candidates that this is not the admit card for CMAT 2025. . This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of CMAT – 2025 shall be issued later. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CMAT.

Official Notice here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
