UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 admit card out at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link to download

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 exam on its official website. The Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2024 will be conducted from February 2, 2025, to February 5, 2025

Candidates who have registered for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2024 and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2024 will be conducted from February 2, 2025, to February 5, 2025, in various exam centers in Haridwar and Haldwani of Uttarakhand.

Candidates who have registered for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2024, need to submit their login credentials like roll number and date of birth in order to download the admit card.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 exam admit card.

Steps to download the UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 exam admit card:

Visit the official website Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at psc.uk.gov.in

Look out for the link to download UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 exam admit card on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials in order to download their admit card

Verify the details on the submit card and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

