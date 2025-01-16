Looking for post-doctoral fellowships? Check out DDSA Postdoc Fellowships 2025

Postdoctoral fellowships are valuable opportunities for advanced academic and professional development of aspiring candidates. Such opportunities help students to focus on their specialised area of work, and improve their network, thus allowing the students to connect with researchers, institutions, and industry professionals, which can lead to future collaborations.(Unsplash)

Through fellowships, candidates can explore career opportunities, access to funding and resources, upskilling and an enriching research experience.

Such opportunities help students to focus on their specialised area of work, and improve their network, thus allowing the students to connect with researchers, institutions, and industry professionals, which can lead to future collaborations.

Students looking forward to post-doctoral fellowships can check out the DDSA Postdoc Fellowships 2025.

About DDSA Postdoc Fellowships 2025:

Danish Data Science Academy (DDSA) is inviting applications for six two-year postdoctoral fellowships to support researchers pursuing their own research ideas in collaboration with a strong host environment at a Danish research institution.

Applications can be in any research field within applied and/or theoretical data science aligning with the research scope of the DDSA Postdoc funder, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, mentioned the official website.

The Danish Data Science Academy is hosted by the Technical University of Denmark. As per the QS World University Rankings 2024, the Technical University of Denmark stands at 109th position.

Eligibility Criteria:

All interested candidates irrespective of age, gender, race, ethnicity, disability, nationality, or religion are encouraged to apply.

Candidates must have a PhD degree, or your PhD thesis must be accepted for defense prior to June 1, 2025.

Candidates must have received their PhD Diploma no more than 6 years prior to the application deadline, leave of absence excluded.

Candidate must have an agreement with a Danish host institution.

Candidate must begin the research project prior to December 15, 2025, unless otherwise agreed with DDSA.

Must have high-level proficiency in oral and written English

Evaluation and Selection Process:

The evaluation and selection process are conducted by the DDSA Fellowship Evaluation Committee (FEC) consisting of six international members and six Danish members. The process is divided into two steps:

Scientific Evaluation: Each application is individually evaluated by up to four assessors, followed by a full committee discussion meeting. Based on the discussion of applicants, FEC selects 12 candidates for interview.

Candidate Interview: 12 candidates are invited to present their project proposals in a 15-minute virtual interview.

Regarding the fellowship:

The fellowship (DKK 1,300,000 + 5% administrative cost, amounting to a total of DKK 1,365,000) is expected to cover two years of salary, as well as relevant travel – and operational costs. The grant may only be used for the specific project applied for.

Application deadline:

March 5, 2025, 23:59 (UTC + 01:00)

For more information, visit the official website.

