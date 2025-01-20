Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2025 out, how can students get Class 10th admit card

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC or Class 10th) final examination. Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2025 released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Students can not download the admit card directly from the board's website.

Schools will download the Maharashtra SSC hall ticket from the board website, mahahsscboard.in. After that, they will sign and stamp the document and give it to the students.

Therefore, candidates need to visit their schools to collect the Maharashtra Class 10th final exam admit card.

Here's the official notice.

How can schools download Maharashtra SSC hall ticket?

Go to the board's official website, mahahsscboard.in Open the institute login tab. Enter the requested login details. Submit and download the admit cards.

Admit cards for the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exams have already been released.

According to the Maharashtra SSC timetable, the Class 10 final exam will begin on February 10.

On the first day, students will write Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Panjabi papers in the first shift. The first shift will begin at 11 am and end at 2 pm.

In the second shift on the first day, students will appear for German and French papers from 3 pm to 6 pm.

On the last day, the Maharashtra SSC exam will be held in the first shift for the Social Science paper.

Students/parents should visit the board's official website regularly to check updates about the Maharashtra SSC final exam.