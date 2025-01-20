Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2025 out, how can students get Class 10th admit card

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 20, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Class 10 admit card has been released at mahahsscboard.in. 

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC or Class 10th) final examination.

Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2025 released (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2025 released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Students can not download the admit card directly from the board's website.

Schools will download the Maharashtra SSC hall ticket from the board website, mahahsscboard.in. After that, they will sign and stamp the document and give it to the students.

Therefore, candidates need to visit their schools to collect the Maharashtra Class 10th final exam admit card.

Here's the official notice.

How can schools download Maharashtra SSC hall ticket?

  1. Go to the board's official website, mahahsscboard.in
  2. Open the institute login tab.
  3. Enter the requested login details.
  4. Submit and download the admit cards.

Admit cards for the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exams have already been released.

According to the Maharashtra SSC timetable, the Class 10 final exam will begin on February 10.

On the first day, students will write Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Panjabi papers in the first shift. The first shift will begin at 11 am and end at 2 pm.

In the second shift on the first day, students will appear for German and French papers from 3 pm to 6 pm.

On the last day, the Maharashtra SSC exam will be held in the first shift for the Social Science paper.

Students/parents should visit the board's official website regularly to check updates about the Maharashtra SSC final exam.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On