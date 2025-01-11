Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12 admit card released at mahahsscboard.in, check details

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the release of the Class 12 admit cards on its official website. Students are not supposed to be charged any extra fee while printing the online hall ticket.(File photo)

Candidates who have registered for the Class 12 exams can visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahahsscboard.in.

As per the notice, All Higher Secondary Schools/ Junior Colleges of all Divisional Boards are required to print and issue the online admit cards to the students. Students are not supposed to be charged any extra fee while printing the online hall ticket.

Applicants who have received the ‘Paid’ status will have their admissions in the form of a ‘Paid Status Admit Card’. If there are any corrections that needs to be made to the admit card, an application correction link will be made available for the purpose, mentioned the notice.

About the exam:

As per the official datasheet, the general MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 is scheduled to start on February 11, 2025, and will end on March 11, 2025. The vocational exams too are scheduled to start on February 11, 2025, and will end on March 11, 2025.

The HSC exams will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

