Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: MSBSHSE HSC date sheet out at mahahsscboard.in, here's the complete timetable

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 21, 2024 04:46 PM IST

Candidates who are going to appear for the MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 can visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in to check the time table.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), released Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Datesheet on the official website.

The HSC exams will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.(HT PHOTO)
The HSC exams will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.(HT PHOTO)

Candidates who are going to appear for the MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 and would like to check the time table can visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in.

Details about the exam:

  • As per the official datasheet, the general MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 is scheduled to start on February 11, 2025, and will end on March 11, 2025. The vocational exams too are scheduled to start on February 11, 2025, and will end on March 11, 2025.
  • The HSC exams will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 Timetable: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet for Class 12 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check the complete timetable for MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 (General) here:

Check the complete timetable for MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 (Vocational) here:

For more information, visit the official website.

