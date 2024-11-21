Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC timetable out at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for SSC and HSC examinations. Candidates who will appear for the board examination can check the datesheet on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC timetable out

As per the official datesheet, the Class 10 board examination will begin on February 21 and will end on March 17, 2025. The SSC examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The HSC or Class 12 general, bifocal, and vocational courses examination will begin on February 11 and end on March 11, 2025. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the Class 10, 12 board examination across the state can download the datesheet through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Click on Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet for Class 10, 12 links available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Maharashtra Class10 board examination will begin with language papers and conclude with a Geography paper. The Class 12 general and vocational board examination will begin with an English paper and conclude with a Sociology paper. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.