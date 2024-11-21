Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: MSBSHSE SSC date sheet out at mahahsscboard.in, here's the complete timetable

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), released Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Datesheet on the official website. The SSC examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who are going to appear for the MSBSHSE SSC Board Exam 2025 and would like to check the time table can visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in.

About the Timetable:

As per the official datasheet, the MSBSHSE SSC Board Exam 2025 is scheduled to start on February 21, 2025, and will end on March 17, 2025.

The SSC examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

MSBSHSE SSC Board Exam 2025 Timetable: Steps to download

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Click on Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet for Class 10 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check the complete timetable for MSBSHSE SSC Board Exam 2025 here:

