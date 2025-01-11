Kerala state agency develops app to help parents monitor academic journey of wards

A state-run agency in Kerala has developed an innovative mobile application that empowers parents to actively monitor the academic journey of their children, an official said. This app has details like student attendance, their academic performance, and evaluation of extracurricular activities which will benefit the teachers, students and parents.(PTI Photo)

The 'Sampoorna Plus' Mobile App, developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), is expected to help parents of 36.44 Lakh students in 12,943 schools in the state.

KITE is the technology arm of the Kerala General Education Department.

A recent government order that mandates the use of Sampoorna online management software in all schools, directs to take measures for the enhancement of the software as well, an official statement said here on Saturday.

Also Read: Fastest growing and declining job roles by 2030 as per WEF, all you need to know

This app has details like student attendance, their academic performance, and evaluation of extracurricular activities which will benefit the teachers, students and parents.

The Sampoorna Plus Mobile App, recently launched by state General Education Minister V Sivankutty also has these features, said K Anvar Sadath, CEO of the KITE.

The official version of the App titled 'Sampoorna Plus' can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store, the statement added.

Also Read: German visa for Indian students: Can you bring your family along? Your important queries answered

Parents can contact the respective school authorities to ensure their mobile number is correctly updated in Sampoorna. In the profile, parents can view messages from the school, attendance, mark lists, and more. The communication facility within the Mobile App enables seamless interaction between parents and teachers, the statement said.

Anvar Sadath has confirmed that most schools have included the term exam results of Classes 1 to 9, conducted in December 2024, in this App.

"This allows parents to easily monitor their child's academic progress through the app. Necessary cybersecurity features have been incorporated into Sampoorna Plus," he added.

Also Read: Pursue law at Harvard: Achieve your dream to become a world-renowned lawyer, check the degree programs offered