Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When, where and how to watch PM Modi’s live interaction with students

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 09, 2025 09:15 AM IST

According to data displayed on the MyGov portal, this year, over 3.30 crore students, 20.71 lakh+ teachers, and 5.51 lakh+ students registered for the event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2025) is scheduled for tomorrow, February 10. In this event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students preparing for board examinations, as well as their parents and teachers, in a live session.

PM Modi in last year's Pariksha pe Charcha (PTI)
PM Modi in last year's Pariksha pe Charcha (PTI)

In addition to PM Modi, Spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Olympian Mary Kom, and Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara will be among influential people to feature in the PPC 2025 event.

Also read: Spiritual leader, actors, sportspersons to feature in Pariksha Pe Charcha

According to data displayed on the MyGov portal, this year, over 3.30 crore students, over 20.71 lakh teachers, and over 5.51 lakh students registered for the event.

In this event, organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister answers students' questions about board exam preparation, stress management, career and more. am, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, in 2024.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When will the event start?

The event will be held 11 am onwards on February 10. PPC 2025 will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and broadcast across platforms.

Where and how to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The event will be live-streamed on social media pages (Facebook, X, etc.) and YouTube channels of the Education Ministry, PIB, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister's office, etc.

On TV, students, parents, and teachers will be able to watch the event on Doordarshan, among other channels.

Last year, the event was held on January 29. Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents registered for PPC 2024.

Also read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: From tips on handing pressure to trust building, here is what PM Modi advised ‘Exam Warriors’

Exam and College Guide
