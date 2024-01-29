Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: From tips on handing pressure to trust building, here is what PM Modi advised ‘Exam Warriors’

Prime Minister today interacted with school students in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, a program to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters who are preparing to take their exams, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 10 valuable lessons by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students, teachers and parents.

With around 4000 students from across the country in attendance, along with teachers and parents, PM Modi shared valuable tips in an attempt to ease the pressure building up on the minds of the youngsters ahead of their exams, and how teachers and parents can contribute to ushering a conducive environment for them.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 lessons shared by Prime Minister Modi that can help a student taste the fruit of success.

1. Handling pressure: the first step toward success

Prime Minister Modi, while responding to a query on how one handles pressure during exams, said it is important for students to mold themselves to handle any kind of pressure as it is the base of any success story. He said, “With willpower, we can achieve success despite the pressure. The art of handling pressure must be adapted gradually and not hurriedly. Pressure should not be so much that it affects one's capabilities. We should not stretch to extreme levels” Emphasising the role of parents and teachers, the prime minister said that handling pressure is not just the job of the student alone, rather the onus also lies on teachers and parents at home to make the process easier.

2. Healthy competition necessary

Stressing the need for healthy competition, PM Modi said that life becomes uninspiring and boring without challenges and competition. Students should face challenges head-on and never get bogged down, the prime minister said. He added that even in the examination hall, one should not bother about how much his classmate is writing, rather he should focus on his performance. He also urged parents and teachers not to compare the achievement of a particular ward with that of others as it may have a negative impact on them.

3. Having ambitious friends: A blessing in disguise

PM Modi said that having friends who are ambitious and career-focused is a blessing. One way of handling peer pressure is to not worry about the achievements of their friends but rather work on self-progress. “Friends can always be approached for improvement in areas where we are weak. The idea is to walk hand-in-hand in the path of success,” said PM Modi.

4. A positive teacher-student relationship

To ease the pressure on students, particularly during exams, teachers must connect with students and create a positive bond with them right from the beginning, said Prime Minister Modi. He pointed out that teachers need to bond with students beyond the syllabus as it will boost the student’s confidence and help them rectify even the smallest mistakes.

5. A significant role of parents

During his interaction, Prime Minister Modi urged parents to avoid comparing the performance of their wards with that of the latter's friends or siblings as such a practice of "running commentary" often proves to be detrimental to a child's future. Citing the instances of parents stepping up pressure by asking children to wake up early during exams and by comparing students with their friends, he said “The running commentary by parents, elder brothers and teachers drawing negative comparisons now and then is detrimental to a student's future. It does more harm than good.” He also advised parents not to treat their child's report card as their visiting card and to instill resilience in children thereby helping them cope with pressures.

6. The practice of writing

Highlighting the importance of time management during exams, PM Modi observed that one of the areas where most students lag is when it comes to writing fast. He said, “With the rise in technological tools, writing on a piece of paper has seen a declining trend which has adverse effect during exams thereby affecting the time management skills. PM Modi, as such, advised students to make it a habit to write regularly in their notebooks, spot the mistakes and rectify them. This, PM Modi said, will help students gradually increase their writing speed and also effectively.

7. Recharging the body: An important mantra

Just like mobile phones and other technological gadgets, recharging our body is also important, especially during examinations, said PM Modi as he cited three ways of being active during preparations. “Sunlight is a great source of getting recharged. It is effortless as all you need to do is simply have a good reading time in an area where there is sufficient sunlight. Also, a good sleep regime is equally very important as it keeps tiredness at bay, “ said PM Modi. He also shed importance on having a nutritious cum balanced diet daily followed by exercise or meditation.

8. Being self-confident and making decisions

Prime Minister said all students must be self-confident and make it a point to complete a task given to them. “Do not get bogged down by the thought of success or failure as the outcome is something in the future. However. you must strive hard for success with confidence. Make decisions in life with confidence and courage. And this will only come with habit,” said PM Modi.

9.Trust building in students

Emphasizing the role of trust, Prime Minister Modi said trusting has an important role to play in the minds of students. He said that teachers and parents must ensure there is no trust deficit as without trust, a student will lack the confidence to succeed. PM Modi stated, “Conversations in our daily lives are essential in building a relationship of trust. It should be free-flowing at home and school. Students should feel they are heard and trusted as it boosts their confidence and induces a positive relationship.”

10. Technology: What is good and what is bad?

In the digital age, most youngsters often spend their time on gadgets – be it mobile phones or gaming tools. But at what cost? Prime Minister Modi pointed out that using mobile phones and other gadgets is important but not at the cost of one’s valuable hours. He said, “Reducing screen time is important not just during study hours but even otherwise. Using the internet has both good and bad effects, and differentiating between the two is crucial. One must understand how to leverage the positive fruits of the internet.”