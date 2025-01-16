Jazz Fest 2025 lineup: Pearl Jam, Kacey Musgraves, HAIM, Luke Combs and more
ByArya Vaishnavi
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, AKA the Jazz Fest, just announced its 2025 lineup. Set to be held at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana, the festival will span two consecutive four-day (Thursday to Sunday) weekends, starting April 24 and ending on May 4.
This year's headlining acts include Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves, Santana, John Fogerty, Burna Boy, HAIM, Cage The Elephant, Luke Combs, and Pearl Jam. Weekend passes and VIP tickets are on sale right now, while single-day tickets will be available at a later date. Check out the full lineup for 2025 Jazz Fest below:
Jazz Fest 2025 lineup
- Pearl Jam
- Dave Matthews Band
- Luke Combs
- Lil Wayne & The Roots
- Lenny Kravitz
- Kacey Musgraves
- Santana
- John Fogerty
- Burna Boy
- HAIM
- Cage The Elephant
- Laufey
- Bryson Tiller
- Harry Connick Jr.
- Patti LaBelle
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- My Morning Jacket
- Gladys Knight
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- Cheap Trick
- Babyface
- Diana Krall
- Goose
- The Revivalists
- Banda MS
- Irma Thomas
- Tank and The Bangas
- Branford Marsalis
- Kamasi Washington
- The Wailers feat. Julian Marley
- Big Freedia
- Ledisi sings Nina
- PJ Morton
- Youssou N'Dour
- Galactic feat. Jelly Joseph
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
- Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly “The Legacy Band”
- Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Cyril Neville
- Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
- James Bay
- Dumpstaphunk
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Margo Price
- The Radiators
- Samantha Fish
- Anders Osborne
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Bobby Rush
- Joshua Redman
- Terence Blanchard
- Morris Day & the Time
- Stanley Clarke
- Rickie Lee Jones
- Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Greater Sound
- Kermit Ruffins
- Better Than Ezra
- Ricky Dillard and New G, Eric Gales
- Yellowjackets
- Nicholas Payton ft. Karriem Riggins and Esperanza Spalding
- Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap
- Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- Shemekia Copeland
- Alejandro Escovedo
- George Porter Jr.
- Sam Bush
- Sweet Crude
- Boyfriend
- Rebirth Brass Band
- David Shaw
- Chapel Hart
- Zigaboo Modeliste
- Davell Crawford
- Leo Nocentelli
- The Soul Rebels
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- The Castellows
- Walter Trout
- Carolyn Wonderland
- Cha Wa
- Tab Benoit
- George Wein Centennial with Randy Brecker
- Little Freddie King
- Clifton Chenier Centennial
- Bill Frisell
- New Breed Brass Band
- Jake Shimabukuro
- Jazz Fest Celebrates Mexico: Lila Downs, Mariachi Los Camperos, Son Rompe Pera, Mexican Institute of Sound, Son de Madera & more
- Hans Williams
- Alfredo Rodriguez Trio
- Banu Gibson with guest Bria Skonberg
- Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band
- Thandiswa Mazwai of South Africa
- People Museum
- Tia Wood
- Marc Broussard
- Shamarr Allen
- BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
- BIM “Benin International Musical”
- Etran de l'Aïr of Niger
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
- La Santa Cecilia
- Los Texmaniacs
- Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
- The Rumble
- Pastor Tyrone Jefferson
- Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians
- Men and Ladies of Class SA&PCs
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles.
