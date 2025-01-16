Menu Explore
Jazz Fest 2025 lineup: Pearl Jam, Kacey Musgraves, HAIM, Luke Combs and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 16, 2025 01:23 AM IST

This year's headlining acts include Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves, Santana, John Fogerty, Burna Boy, HAIM, Cage The Elephant, Luke Combs, and Pearl Jam.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, AKA the Jazz Fest, just announced its 2025 lineup. Set to be held at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana, the festival will span two consecutive four-day (Thursday to Sunday) weekends, starting April 24 and ending on May 4.

Jazz Fest 2025 lineup includes headliners: HAIM, Pearl Jam, Luke Combs, and Kacey Musgraves
Jazz Fest 2025 lineup includes headliners: HAIM, Pearl Jam, Luke Combs, and Kacey Musgraves

This year's headlining acts include Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves, Santana, John Fogerty, Burna Boy, HAIM, Cage The Elephant, Luke Combs, and Pearl Jam. Weekend passes and VIP tickets are on sale right now, while single-day tickets will be available at a later date. Check out the full lineup for 2025 Jazz Fest below:

Jazz Fest 2025 lineup

  1. Pearl Jam
  2. Dave Matthews Band
  3. Luke Combs
  4. Lil Wayne & The Roots
  5. Lenny Kravitz
  6. Kacey Musgraves
  7. Santana
  8. John Fogerty
  9. Burna Boy
  10. HAIM
  11. Cage The Elephant
  12. Laufey
  13. Bryson Tiller
  14. Harry Connick Jr.
  15. Patti LaBelle
  16. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
  17. My Morning Jacket
  18. Gladys Knight
  19. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
  20. Cheap Trick
  21. Babyface
  22. Diana Krall
  23. Goose
  24. The Revivalists
  25. Banda MS
  26. Irma Thomas
  27. Tank and The Bangas
  28. Branford Marsalis
  29. Kamasi Washington
  30. The Wailers feat. Julian Marley
  31. Big Freedia
  32. Ledisi sings Nina
  33. PJ Morton
  34. Youssou N'Dour
  35. Galactic feat. Jelly Joseph
  36. Preservation Hall Jazz Band
  37. Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
  38. Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly “The Legacy Band”
  39. Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band
  40. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
  41. Cyril Neville
  42. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
  43. James Bay
  44. Dumpstaphunk
  45. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  46. Margo Price
  47. The Radiators
  48. Samantha Fish
  49. Anders Osborne
  50. Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Bobby Rush
  51. Joshua Redman
  52. Terence Blanchard
  53. Morris Day & the Time
  54. Stanley Clarke
  55. Rickie Lee Jones
  56. Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Greater Sound
  57. Kermit Ruffins
  58. Better Than Ezra
  59. Ricky Dillard and New G, Eric Gales
  60. Yellowjackets
  61. Nicholas Payton ft. Karriem Riggins and Esperanza Spalding
  62. Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap
  63. Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
  64. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
  65. Shemekia Copeland
  66. Alejandro Escovedo
  67. George Porter Jr.
  68. Sam Bush
  69. Sweet Crude
  70. Boyfriend
  71. Rebirth Brass Band
  72. David Shaw
  73. Chapel Hart
  74. Zigaboo Modeliste
  75. Davell Crawford
  76. Leo Nocentelli
  77. The Soul Rebels
  78. Hurray for the Riff Raff
  79. The Castellows
  80. Walter Trout
  81. Carolyn Wonderland
  82. Cha Wa
  83. Tab Benoit
  84. George Wein Centennial with Randy Brecker
  85. Little Freddie King
  86. Clifton Chenier Centennial
  87. Bill Frisell
  88. New Breed Brass Band
  89. Jake Shimabukuro
  90. Jazz Fest Celebrates Mexico: Lila Downs, Mariachi Los Camperos, Son Rompe Pera, Mexican Institute of Sound, Son de Madera & more
  91. Hans Williams
  92. Alfredo Rodriguez Trio
  93. Banu Gibson with guest Bria Skonberg
  94. Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band
  95. Thandiswa Mazwai of South Africa
  96. People Museum
  97. Tia Wood
  98. Marc Broussard
  99. Shamarr Allen
  100. BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
  101. BIM “Benin International Musical”
  102. Etran de l'Aïr of Niger
  103. Lost Bayou Ramblers
  104. La Santa Cecilia
  105. Los Texmaniacs
  106. Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
  107. The Rumble
  108. Pastor Tyrone Jefferson
  109. Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians
  110. Men and Ladies of Class SA&PCs
  111. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles.

