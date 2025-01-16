Jazz Fest 2025 lineup: Pearl Jam, Kacey Musgraves, HAIM, Luke Combs and more

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, AKA the Jazz Fest, just announced its 2025 lineup. Set to be held at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana, the festival will span two consecutive four-day (Thursday to Sunday) weekends, starting April 24 and ending on May 4. Jazz Fest 2025 lineup includes headliners: HAIM, Pearl Jam, Luke Combs, and Kacey Musgraves

This year's headlining acts include Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves, Santana, John Fogerty, Burna Boy, HAIM, Cage The Elephant, Luke Combs, and Pearl Jam. Weekend passes and VIP tickets are on sale right now, while single-day tickets will be available at a later date. Check out the full lineup for 2025 Jazz Fest below:

Jazz Fest 2025 lineup