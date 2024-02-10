Tracy Chapman reacts as Luke Combs shares pics from Grammy Awards 2024, calls himself 'lucky guy'

All eyes were on Tracy Chapman as she made a rare public appearance at Grammys Awards 2024 on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Following the success of Luke Combs’ cover of her 1988 track Fast Car, the musicians shared the stage for a moving rendition of the number. Now, Tracy has taken to X to thank Luke for his 'kindest words' following her recent Grammys performance. Also read: Five best moments from Grammy Awards 2024 Luke Combs expresses gratitude to Tracy Chapman as he applauds her Grammys 2024 performance with him.

Tracy Chapman reacts to Luke Combs’ post

She tweeted on Saturday, "The kindest words from @lukecombs... Thank YOU for everything!" In his long note, originally posed on Instagram, Luke wrote, “What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real. From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the dinners and post show pizza, the vibes were HIGH.”

'We were all in awe of you, Tracy Chapman'

In his caption along with a series of pictures from his Grammys 2024 night, featuring Tracy Chapman and others, Luke further wrote, "I want to thank my whole team for working tirelessly to make this happen and my wife for always being by my side, I love you. When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage. No doubt a defining moment of my career.

Thanking Tracy for the 'impact' she had on him, he concluded, “Tracy, I want to send my sincerest thanks to you for allowing me to be a part of your moment. Thank you for the impact you have had on my musical journey, and the musical journeys of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike. I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house.”

Tracy and Luke's Fast Car performance

Legendary singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman joined country musician Luke Combs for a moving performance of her 1988 song Fast Car, which topped the country charts last year with his cover, at the Grammys on Sunday. The two singers could be seen exchanging smiles with one another as they performed. A true fan, Luke could also be spotted watching Tracy strum her guitar in awe and mouthing along to the lyrics whenever she was singing.

