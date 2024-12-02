Kacey Musgraves curses at fan who ‘ruined’ Tampa concert by grabbing her

Kacey Musgraves lashed out at a handsy fan during her Deeper Well World Tour show in Tampa, Florida. On Friday, the 36-year-old was walking through the crowd at the Amalie Arena when an audience member grabbed her arm mid-performance. Taken aback by the sudden gesture, the country singer stopped in her tracks, exclaiming, “What the f**k?” to the fan before heading towards the stage. Kacey Musgraves performs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Country singer Kacey Musgraves curses at handsy fan during Tampa concert

A clip of the incident quickly went viral on TikTok, where she can also be heard saying, “Jesus f**king Christ” into the microphone. Musgraves broke her silence on the incident the following night during her show in Hollywood, Florida. “Last night, this Tampa b***h,” the Follow Your Arrow hitmaker can be heard saying in another video.

After Musgraves cursed at the fan, the audience began booing as she continued, “Ya’ll! I know… She kind of ruined it. She kind of ruined it for everybody.” “I thought I was gonna have to get real East Texas on her. Take off my earrings,” the Slow Burn singer went on, adding, “Um, well, Florida goes hard.”

Fans began rallying behind Musgraves as the clip from the incident started making rounds on the internet. “I hate seeing how quick they stole the smile off her face, who does that?” a fan wrote.

A second person commented, “Normalize these artists/celebrities defending themselves and watch it stop. cause when they actually react the ones in the wrong in the eyes of the public is the celebrity.”

“Even if they aren’t famous, why are we touching other people especially pulling on them,” a third user noted, while a fourth chimed in with, “Some fans do this a lot, and it ruins it for the rest of us.”