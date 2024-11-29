Sparkly outfits got Taylor Swift out of ‘any funk’ during Eras Tour shows, singer reveals in new book

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book hit the shelves on Friday. Priced at $39.99, it contains 500 unreleased photos from the record-breaking tour and the pop star's insights. Among several other behind-the-scenes moments, the Cruel Summer hitmaker detailed how sparkly outfits got her out of “any funk” during her three-plus hour shows. Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Taylor Swift reveals how sparkly Eras Tour wardrobe makes her feel

In her 256-page book, Swift explains how significant the Lover era has been. “I’d never gotten to tour the Lover album, and so this was a brand new era we were creating. Bright and romantic and celebratory,” she writes, adding, “One thing I knew from the start: We had to open with ‘Cruel Summer’ to blast us into the energy of this show,” according to Page Six.

The Lavender Haze went on to express her admiration for her sparkly outfits, in particular, her Lover-era Versace bodysuit. “Something about the combination of that song and that Versace glittery bodysuit I get to wear can pull me out of any funk, fix any headache, heal sore muscles,” she explained. “I always adored the shows when the sunset happened at the same time as the Lover era, just pink skies on pink skies,” Swift added.

During her tour, the Blank Space crooner wore several variations of the bodysuit, including pink and blue, gold and blue, and red and orange. Notably, the cover of her book features a photo of herself striking a pose in the bodysuit. Back in March 2023, Donatella Versace paid tribute to Swift in a heartfelt Instagram post. “@taylorswift you are breathtaking in Versace. I’m so proud of you. Best of luck on The Eras Tour🤍,” she wrote at the time the Eras Tour kicked off.