Lindsay Lohan's dad says Mean Girls star ‘never had any plastic surgery’ amid rumours

Lindsay Lohan's father has denied his daughter has ever gone under the knife. The Mean Girls star recently sparked plastic surgery speculations after her appearance at the premiere of Our Little Secret in New York City. As the 38-year-old stunned in a sheer black dress on the red carpet, many alleged her glow-up was not all natural. However, Michael Lohan is now setting the record straight about his famous daughter. Lindsay Lohan sparked plastic surgery speculations after her recent appearance at the premiere of Our Little Secret in New York City

Lindsay Lohan's father denies claim she has ever had plastic surgery

Speaking to Page Six, the former Wall Street trader said, “Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever.” While Michael gushed about the Parent Trap star's “natural” look, he admitted she has done “peels, fillers and Botox.” “Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent,” the 64-year-old said of his daughter.

ALSO READ: Sparkly outfits got Taylor Swift out of ‘any funk’ during Eras Tour shows, singer reveals in new book

Michael went on to slam critics for accusing Lindsay of going under the knife, adding that he thinks it is “disgusting” for people to “propagate false narratives” His remarks came nearly two weeks after the Freaky Friday star stirred the internet with her “glow-up” at the premiere of her Netflix film.

During the November 18 event, Lindsay donned a chic black dress from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2025 collection. She flaunted lighter blonde hair and wore a radiant makeup look, which was courtesy of makeup artist Ash Holm. As photos from her red carpet appearance went viral, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. “Lindsay Lohan glow up needs to be studied,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix performs at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade amid Vanderpump Rules cast shake-up

Several others called the actress “ageless,” while many accused her of undergoing procedures. “Specifically dying to know the Lindsay Lohan procedures. She has never. Ever. Ever looked better,” a user said. “Someone please tell us and the doctors name and phone number as I would like to book my appt for 5-7 years from now. Maybe sooner given how amazing she looks,” another added.