Lindsay Lohan reveals she told Disney CEO to pay her ‘double’ for her roles in Parent Trap

Lindsay Lohan did not find her paycheck for her iconic film, The Parent Trap, satisfactory. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 38-year-old revealed that she once demanded "double" the money for her roles in the 1998 film.

Lindsay Lohan reveals she once told Disney CEO to ‘double’ her paycheck

The Mean Girls star recounted her conversation with former Disney CEO Michael Eisner at the premiere of the classic 1998 film during her Wednesday sit down with Andy Cohen. At the time, Eisner asked Lohan where her twin sister was, to which she replied, “Well, you should have paid me double 'cause I don’t have one.”

“I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this but I’ll never forget what I said,” Lohan said of her witty response at the age of 12. “This is the daughter of Dina Lohan,” Cohen quipped.

In the cult classic film directed by Nancy Meyers, the Falling For Christmas star played the roles of long-lost 11-year-old twin sisters, Hallie and Annie Parker, who reunited at summer camp after being separated at birth.

She went on to reveal that Parent Trap was the only film she ever had to audion for. When asked if she would be on board for a reboot of the comedy-drama, Lohan said, “I mean, if Nancy Meyers was a part of that, yeah.” “I would never say no to Nancy,” she added.

In 2010, Lohan famously reunited with her Parent Trap co-stars Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz for a special on Katie Couric’s Instagram that raised funds for World Central Kitchen.

“I feel like, and I don’t know if this goes for all actors, but once you put a wig on someone, you feel different,” she said at the time while revealing how she mastered the art of playing two roles.

“You’re stepping out of your comfort zone, and you kind of become the other character,” Lohan continued, adding, “I feel like people treated me differently when I was Annie because Annie was so much nicer, and Hallie was just kind of like me.”