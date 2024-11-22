Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Disney's 'Moana 2' premiere honors Hawaiian culture

Reuters |
Nov 22, 2024 02:48 PM IST

FILM-MOANA/PREMIERE (TV):Disney's 'Moana 2' premiere honors Hawaiian culture

By Danielle Broadway

Disney's 'Moana 2' premiere honors Hawaiian culture
Disney's 'Moana 2' premiere honors Hawaiian culture

OAHU, - The world premiere of Disney's "Moana 2" sailed into Oahu, Hawaii on Thursday along with a celebration of Pacific Islander heritage.

In the storyline, three years have passed since Moana's adventures in the first hit film. "At first, she was wondering if she could be a wayfinder,” Auliʻi Cravalho, who voices the title character, told Reuters.

"By the time we see her again she's a ... master navigator."

The film also takes Moana on a journey into the future, so she is traveling "even further beyond," the native Hawaiian actor added.

“Moana 2,” directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, arrives in theaters on Nov. 27.

In it Moana receives a sudden call from her ancestors to travel the seas and break the god Nalo’s curse, which prevents the people of various islands from reconnecting.

She must form her own crew and reunite with her friend, the demigod Maui, played by Dwayne Johnson.

“Maui’s journey in 'Moana 2' means to me a few things,” Johnson said.

“Number one, legacy, and number two, the character Maui was largely inspired by my grandfather who’s buried here , so it’s pretty meaningful to me,” he added.

The premiere opened with performances from Hawaiian dancers wearing leis and waving Hawaiian flags.

The film is highly anticipated after Disney’s other 2024 animated sequel "Inside Out 2" passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office less than three weeks after its release - the fastest that any animated film has reached that level.

The first “Moana” topped the 2016 Thanksgiving box office rankings, earning a mighty $81.1 million over the five-day holiday period.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On