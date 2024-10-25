Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert ‘getting old’ for Hallmark? Network hit with age discrimination lawsuit

According to a new age discrimination lawsuit filed on October 9 in Los Angeles Superior court, Hallmark Channel has been accused of shuffling out “old people” to bring in younger actors. Filed by the company's former casting director Penny Perry, the official complaint alleged that executive VP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly particularly name-dropped several Hallmark stars, including Lacey Chabert, 42, and Holly Robinson Peete, 60, saying that they are “ageing out” and should be replaced with “new talent.” Lacey Chabert, 42, has starred in several Hallmark Channel movies. (Instagram)

Daly allegedly specifically targetted Robinson Peete, citing reasons like her being “too expensive” and “too old” for why she “can't play leading roles anymore.” Also singling out Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert, the exec purportedly said, “Lacy's getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older,” according to Variety.

Peete has starred in several Christmas is Evergreen movies as the town's beloved mayor. Chabert has led a series of Crossword Mysteries movies and other Hallmark features.

Hallmark stars singled out, according to age discrimination lawsuit

Penny Perry herself began working with the company in 2015 and eventually climbed her way to the position of SVP of Talent and Casting in 2019. She has been working at Hallmark for nine years and has over 450 casting credits. Her lawsuit further states that she was told “not to cast ‘old people’ in Hallmark roles.” Other names included in the actor list alongside Robinson Peete and Chabert are, “Elizabeth Mitchell, Catherine Bell, Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, Kelly Martin [sic], Nikki Deloach [sic], Rachel Boston, Brennan Elliott, Cameron Mathieson, Paul Greene and Eric Close (as to acting, not directing) and Terry Hatcher [sic]."

Hallmark execs accused of disability harassment and wrongful termination

Furthermore, the veteran casting director has particularly levelled allegations against Hamilton Daly and other execs at Hallmark for wrongfully terminating her employment, as she purportedly faced age harassment and discrimination. The 79-year-old creative alleged that she was pushed out of her seat just as she resumed her responsibilities after a heart surgery (pacemaker implantation). She was supposedly offered a pay cut and lower benefits, with 48 hours to make her decision going forward. Additionally, citing disability harassment and discrimination, defamation and other claims, Perry claims that the defendants lied about her voluntarily quitting her post and rejecting another job offer within the company.

According to her suit, Daly, who joined Hallmark in 2021, singled out Perry for being “too old to work in her position and manoeuvred to push her out of the company.” She also mentioned Randy Pope, SVP of Programming and Development for being “abusive” and tormenting “her regularly.”

The company allegedly failed to accommodate her disabilities. Her complaint clearly lays down that she has previously been treated for breast cancer and experiences relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), which impacts her day-to-day activities. The 79-year-old is also legally blind in her left eye. The official filing alleges that Perry was excluded from meetings prior to her departure from the company. Her casting duties were also handed over to an external consultant until the company allegedly replaced her with a younger man after firing her.

As reported by Fox Business, Perry seeks a trial by jury and “economic damages,” as well as general damages for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, mental and emotional trauma and anguish, and for the loss of enjoyment of the activities of life.”

Hallmark denies allegations + Penny Perry's attorneys' statement

In response to her lawsuit, a Hallmark Media representative denied the allegations. "Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark. We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Perry’s attorneys, Lisa Sherman and Josh Schein, also released a statement to Fox News Digital. They lauded her for “seeking justice from her former employer” and expressed how grateful she was for the “outpouring of support” received amid trying times. “Unfortunately, Hallmark treated a venerable Hollywood veteran this way and we hope this action will lead to change in Hollywood and all work environments. Places of employment should be free of discrimination, fear, and harassment, providing and ensuring that all people are treated with dignity, respect, and fairness,” concluded their statement."