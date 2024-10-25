Diddy responsible for Jamie Foxx's ‘medical complication’, hospitalisation? Report suggests actor called feds on rapper

Jamie Foxx reportedly opened up about his mysterious 2023 hospitalisation, possibly tying his “medical complication” to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Multiple eyewitnesses who appeared to have attended the Hollywood star’s upcoming Netflix special What Had Happened Was tapings spilled to Page Six that he cited the rapper-turned-mogul’s name, addressing allegations surrounding their fallout. However, the three audience members remembered Foxx’s account differently. Jamie Foxx attends day two of Homecoming Weekend, Feb. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

First eyewitness says Jamie Foxx held Diddy responsible for his hospitalisation

Earlier this month, videographer, producer, and director Choke No Joke opened up about attending the actor-comedian's two shows in Atlanta. In a video posted by Comedy Hype, the eyewitness revealed that he was at the tapings for the first and last show of the three-day event. During these tapings, Foxx allegedly unveiled, “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs].” Choke further underscored that as a new comedian, he didn’t think the Hollywood star was joking. “I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious,” he added without giving away Jamie’s jokes.

The eyewitness claimed that Foxx was possibly “scared” of the embattled rapper at the time, which resulted in him allegedly ringing up the FBI. Choke also foregrounded that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor’s initial disappearance streak was cut short after Diddy was arrested in September. “He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones, right?” On top of Foxx's appearance at the sports event last month, Choke said he has now also shot his special “strongly based around… Diddy.”

Actor Jamie Foxx watches from the stands during Game Six of the National League Championship Series between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Choke ultimately voiced his surprise to Page Six over how Foxx allegedly referenced Combs in his special. This followed initial industry speculations and rumours about the two stars being “bros” until something drastically changed their relationship.

What happened to Jamie Foxx in 2023?

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced in April 2023 that her father had “experienced a medical complication.” Like the Baby Driver actor, she also did not get into the details of his condition. Three months after his daughter’s statements, the now-56-year-old actor opened up about his “hellish” experience without actually disclosing his diagnosis. Nevertheless, he admitted to his followers then that he was unsure whether “he was going to make it through.” Subsequently, one of his Instagram messages drew backlash for its supposed “antisemitic” undertones. He eventually deleted the post and apologised. He explained in part, “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more.”

Jamie Foxx walks his daughter Corinne Foxx down the aisle.(X)

Second eyewitness alleged that Foxx accused Diddy of poisoning him

In addition to Choke’s version of the show’s details, celebrity security guard Big Homie .CC alleged, “I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it.” Soon after his claims from the Cam Capone News interview bit drew attention, Page Six reached out to him. Big Homie then lifted the lid on where he’d heard the story in question. He reportedly attended two of the actor’s Netflix show’s tapings with a client.

Third eyewitness paints a different picture

Just days ago, a Media Take Out report addressed Foxx’s claims that Combs poisoned him and was behind his hospitalisation last year. Contrary to the accounts revealed so far, Dennis LA White, a third attendee, who was at the special's second and third tapings, said Diddy was not responsible for what happened to Foxx. “People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead,” he loosely quoted Foxx from the show. White also did not recount the Django Unchained star alluding to the federal government, though he agreed to have heard a good amount of jokes about “baby oil” linked to Diddy’s federal probe.

Foxx was hospitalised in Atlanta last year. Over a week ago, he took to his Instagram after his performances and wrote, “God is good. … I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia.”

Ultimately thanking the Atlanta audience, he divulged further, “I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were. When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most.”