Taylor Swift fan books 191 hotel rooms to help out fellow Swifties with New Orleans show as hotel scams warning issued

A Taylor Swift fan “fought really, really, really hard” to overturn the lodging arrangement chaos surrounding the mega pop star's concert stops. Fans of US singer Taylor Swift cheer during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. (AFP)

The “Gorgeous” Grammy winner is set to kick off the second North American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which was indispensable in cracking her numbers as a new-ranking billionaire this year. Swift will be enchanting her army of fans in New Orleans this weekend, and thanks to Rebecca Fox, some of her fellow Swifties living outside Louisiana won't have to run up and down the street, struggling to score a pocket-friendly option for their stay during the weekend concert getaway.

Why did the Taylor Swift fan book 191 hotel rooms?

After dedicated hard work spanning more than a year, Fox cracked the ingenious, heartwarming formula to help fans of the global pop star, flying in to see the magic happen in New Orleans. According to PEOPLE, the Taylor Swift fan has purchased a block of 191 hotel rooms at a Holiday Inn. Ahead of their favourite singer’s concert stop, fans have also won the opportunity to participate in Fox’s Eras Tour “convention,” which she is now calling Holiday House. The name takes after the lyrical sentimentality of Swift’s folklore track “the last great american dynasty.” Fox was ultimately fuelled by her own experience of seeing Swift’s magic unfold during the world tour to launch this fan-immersive experience.

Fans accustomed to the concert-cracking experience must be well aware that securing tickets to a musician’s concert, especially when that artist is Taylor Swift, is only half a step toward finally witnessing them firsthand on stage. Excessive flight and hotel costs add to the gruelling battle leading up to D-Day. In all that hustle and bustle, not everyone wins the opportunity to feel the warmth of the fan community and a sense of belonging with other fellow fans of the same artist. “I didn’t get to trade bracelets. I didn’t get to meet anybody. I didn’t get to take a photo outside the stadium,” Fox told the outlet, considering she boarded a train to Los Angeles and drove a rental car to the event, barely spending a whole day in Phoenix for the only night show.

What inspired the New Orleans Swiftie to go down this path?

Her own past experience inspired her to create a weekend brimming with events lined up one after the other for Swifties to partake in and be a part of something bigger, something she previously missed out on. “I live in New Orleans. I could very easily just not have spent the money, stayed at my house, and driven back and forth to the [Caesars] Superdome,” she explained. “But it was like, no, I want to have an experience. I want to actually be immersed in this. I want to enjoy every moment of it, for the whole three days that she's here. How can I do that? I selfishly plan the events that I would want to go to.” Illustrating the impact of the fans’ shared interest in the “Anti-Hero” songstress, Fox also discussed how it had helped her connect with people around the world. “Before this, I literally only knew one other Swiftie in New Orleans, and now I have probably 40 really, really dear friends that live here, and I have thousands all over the world,” she added.

Her full-on 191 hotel rooms purchase picked up with only 20 rooms, to begin with at the Hyatt Regency, a venue next to the stadium. Despite the ideal location, that station for the Holiday House weekend was not meant to be. Even though her plan flourished at the initial place, the hotel ultimately turned down her pleas to give her more rooms. Fox finally landed in the Holiday Inn, where she “fought really, really, really hard for every single room and every single person.” She also underscored, “Just so it's entirely clear, I've done this all at cost.” Currently, she’s only charged the convention attendees a $25 deposit, which she will refund after the event closer.

Activities planned for the Taylor Swift convention

Fox promises that everything at the Holiday House convention is “either Taylor-themed or New Orleans-themed.” The events will run through the weekend, from October 24 to October 28. The gathering will offer Swifties numerous opportunities to interact through activities such as bracelet-making games, scavenger hunts and more.

The report focussing on Rebecca Fox’s Taylor Swift-themed convention came out around the same time as Fox Business sounded the alarm about Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s warning about New Orleans hotel scams. Sharing a video statement to X, formerly Twitter, she said, “Taking advantage of Louisiana residents & tourists visiting our state is wrong…State consumer protection law prohibits unfair and deceptive practices.”

“We encourage anyone with a legitimate complaint against a hotel to file a consumer dispute with our office. I hope everyone has a great time at the concert,” she continued.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry also ordered state departments to relocate homeless people before the Eras Tour stop.

Gracie Abrams will be joining Taylor Swift at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, from October 25 to 27.