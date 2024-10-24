Diddy threatened to kill 19-year-old college student: New lawsuit

Amid the already expanding series of lawsuits surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the now-disgraced rapper has been served with one accusing him of threatening to kill a 19-year-old college student and her friend. Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Music mogul Sean Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, a judge said in a court hearing October 10, 2024. (AFP)

The new accuser, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued the Bad Boy Records founder in a New York court on Wednesday, October 23. Doe's formal complaint laid down that “members of the public” were often invited to Diddy's events like music video shoots, photoshoots, autograph signings and whatnot across New York City. Jane's lawyer noted, "One such event took place in 2004 across the street from Jane Doe’s college campus in Brooklyn, New York.”

According to documents obtained by InTouch Weekly, Jane also received an invitation to a Diddy photoshoot when she was 19 due to the collaboration between her own friends, Combs' accomplices, and agents. As has now been established, Diddy loves his parties and he supposedly couldn't do without them in the past.

Also read | Justin Bieber's dad slammed for running 6-year-old daughter's SNS attracting disturbing comments amid Diddy scandal

Jane Doe and another freshman invited to an afterparty

Jane and her friends' invitation to his photoshoot allegedly opened up the opportunity for her and one of her friends to attend an afterparty by the hip-hop mogul's business associates. The initial event had turned out promotional gig for a new band - Da Band - Diddy's label Bad Boy Records had signed. The suit further alleged that Jane and the embattled celebrity met at the photoshoot, which is where he seemingly invited her and her friend to “a more exclusive party.” After their approval, they were purportedly transported to a Manhattan area Mariott hotel by a member of the rapper's entourage.

The accuser’s lawsuit also supposedly described the scene at the party at the hotel suite where a dozen people were engaged in drinking. Jane and her friend were reportedly pulled away from the main party to a separate room, and a man, believed to be a security guard told her, “You know what you are here for,” insinuating that Diddy wanted to engage in sexual activities with them.

The accuser and friend were forced to engage in sexual encounters under the threat of violence

The guard locked them in a room with Combs where he offered them drinks and cocaine. The Revolt founder initiated his advances towards the two college students “ and eventually began forcibly touch them without consent.” The suit claimed, “, [Diddy] ordered Ms. Doe’s friend to perform oral sex on him or else he would have them both killed” after they initially refused to comply with his sexual appetite. Fearing for their life, Doe’s friend acted in accordance with Diddy’s demands, whereas Doe herself begged him to let them leave. However, he didn’t agree, instead, he switched over to targeting Jane after her friend compelled her to remove her clothes while using the threat of violence to his advantage.

Also read | Justin Bieber got ‘chills’ after Liam Payne made a raw confession to him following their ‘beef'

Ultimately, Jane complied, which resulted in Combs allegedly sexually assaulting her despite her begging him to stop. Hearing Doe’s cries, the security guard from earlier checked in again to see if everything was okay. The suit accuses the rapper of being on top of Doe, not permitting her to move. Combs eventually struck a conversation with the guard whole eventually exited the room. Meanwhile, Diddy threatened Doe that he would kill her if she didn’t stay.

The formal complaint then established that Doe had been alone in the dark room for half an hour. Soon after that, another guard walked in and asked her to leave. Doe quickly made it out of the place and called a taxi back to her dormitory in downtown Brooklyn.

Since his arrest in Manhattan on September 16, the number of civil lawsuits against Combs has surged cataclysmically. The consequently unsealed indictment has charged him with sex trafficking and racketeering, but he had pleaded not guilty to all of them. Now stuck behind bars, the rapper’s legal team has spoken out after these many lawsuits mounted up against him. His rep maintains that he is innocent. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman,” the rep said.