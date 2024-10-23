A new lawsuit that has been filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs includes names of several high-profile celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, Lil' Kim, and Mary J. Blige. The lawsuit was filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing many accusers of the music mogul. Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim and more renowned stars named in new lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

What does the lawsuit say?

As per the suit, Minaj, Kim and Blige were present at a 2014 Las Vegas party at Club Rehab. The Daily Beast reported that the suit contains “no suggestion that any of the named celebrities were present at the after-party where the woman alleges she was plied with date r— drug GHB.” It recently emerged that Diddy allegedly used GHB in baby oil in order to incapacitate his victims.

The outlet reported that an unnamed woman alleged that on Memorial Day weekend 2014, she “met many celebrities, including Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, and Nicki Minaj” and “was also introduced to Combs, who greeted her and said he hoped she had a lot of fun at the party.”

Homeland Security Officers arrested Diddy on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper has pleaded not guilty. He was denied bail, and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

If Diddy is convicted on the federal charges, he faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life behind bars. Authorities reportedly said that before his arrest, Diddy carried out years of “verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse” against his alleged victims.

Six of Diddy’s seven kids recently shared a statement defending their dad. “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD,” the joint statement, posted to Instagram, said.