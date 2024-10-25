NFL star Josh Reynolds shot in the head after leaving strip club outside Denver

Josh Reynolds, an American football wide receiver for the Denver Broncos of the NFL, was reportedly shot twice after leaving a strip club in the Denver area last week. The unprecedented shooting left him with wounds in the back of his head and his left arm. Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds takes part in drills at an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at the team's headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP)

In addition, two other men were injured during the shooting that occurred at Shotgun Willie's in suburban Denver. One was shot in the back, and another was wounded by broken glass.

NFL's Josh Reynolds and 2 other victims were followed after their strip club visit in Denver

The 29-year-old professional football player and the two men accompanying him are believed to have been followed while leaving the strip club. They were reportedly shot at while riding inside a blue Ford Bronco. According to local news outlet 9News, police received multiple 911 calls last Friday morning.

Also read | Taylor Swift fan books 191 hotel rooms to help out fellow Swifties with New Orleans show as hotel scams warning issued

Authorities' investigation led to the discovery of “numerous bullet defects in the back driver-side and front windshield” on the vehicle.

Court documents revealed Reynolds and the other victims' account of the incident as they detailed not facing any disturbances inside the strip club. However, several vehicles started tailing them after they exited the establishment and were headed for the highway.

Suspects in relation to Josh Reynolds' shooting arrested

Two suspects, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza, were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the shooting, according to Denver police. Surveillance video caught Mendoza's vehicle directly behind that of Reynolds and the other victims. Meanwhile, Charlesworth purportedly told the officials that he was helping a friend who had asked him to follow the victims due to their prior entanglement.

Also read | NBA history: LeBron James and Bronny check in together for their 1st pro game as father-son duo and fans can't keep calm

The Broncos released a statement as Reynolds skipped last Thursday's game against the Saints after being placed on the injured reserve list (IR) with a finger injury. “Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” read the notice. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”