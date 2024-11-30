Ghislaine Maxwell ‘going hungry' due to lack of funds at FCI Tallahassee in Florida: 'It's insane'

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, was left “starving” this Thanksgiving as the Florida jail “ran out of money.” Ghislaine Maxwell, who has always insistence on her innocence, is presently serving a 20-year term for trafficking in child sex.(THE ARCTIC CIRCLE via REUTERS)

Maxwell and other prisoners were forced to face “hunger” due to the dearth of food at prison, a source told Daily Mail. This has been happening since last week.

“The inmates have been told the Bureau of Prisons has run out of money and Ghislaine and the others have been left starving,” the insider stated.

“Portion sizes have been cut from 8oz to 2oz and Ghislaine hasn’t had food for five days. The prison says it can’t afford to buy the vegetarian diet plan she is on. She and the others are going hungry.”

Moreover, the prisoners were told that authorities have “no money for medication.”

The inmates who require medication, ranging from blood pressure medication to chemotherapy drugs, were dragged to one side and informed that there was no money for the medications, according to a another source with knowledge of the matter. “It's insane.”

Maxwell's lawyers planning to take her case to US apex court

Maxwell, who has always insistence on her innocence, is presently serving a 20-year term for trafficking in child sex. The former socialite assisted in the sexual abuse of several young girls with her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, who breathed his last in prison in 2019 after being charged with several counts of child sex.

The 62-year-old's most recent appeal against her conviction from December 2021 was denied just this week. Maxwell's attorneys intend to take her case all the way to the US Supreme Court.

Earlier prison inspectors deemed jail conditions as “alarming”, noting that inmates were using feminine hygiene items to plug leaks in windows and ceilings. “We observed moldy bread being served as well as discolored and rotting vegetables in a food preparation refrigerator at the female prison. In the food storage warehouses, we found likely evidence of rodent droppings, as well as bags of cereal with insects in them and warped food containers,” the 49-page from December 2023 stated.