MUMBAI: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted six months’ temporary bail to a pregnant woman who was arrested in a drug trafficking case. Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke noted that childbirth in a prison setting could have serious implications for the woman and her baby. HC grants bail to pregnant woman arrested in drug-trafficking case

The pregnant woman, Surbhi Soni, was arrested in April by the Gondia Railway Security Force after being found with 7kg of marijuana in her possession. She was arrested along with her husband and three others, who were together trafficking 33kg of marijuana on a train. At the time of her arrest, Soni sought bail on humanitarian grounds to ensure she could deliver her baby outside the prison environment.

While acknowledging the gravity of the charges against her, the court directed for her release, observing that granting her bail temporary bail would not hinder the case, as the investigation was complete and a chargesheet had been filed.

“Delivering a child in jail could impact not only the applicant but also the baby, which cannot be overlooked,” the court stated, adding, “Every individual, including prisoners, is entitled to dignity. Humane considerations are essential in such circumstances.”