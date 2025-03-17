The truth behind Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' frequent meet ups. It's not what you think

Sources revealed to the People magazine, that actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, who were recently spotted arriving together at the London Heliport on Friday, March 14, are not romantically involved. Instead, the two are collaborating on an upcoming project. The pair were joined by director Doug Liman, though details about the project they are working on remain under wraps. Actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are just friends collaborating on a project, despite recent public appearances together.(AP/PTI, Michael Tran/AFP)

Cruise and Armas working on a new project

The source told People Magazine that the two are spending their time together but are not romantically involved. Before their meeting at the Kondon Heliport, Cruise and Armas were spotted together in London during a night on Feb 13.

At the time, a source revealed to the media outlet that the two famous personalities were out on a dinner with their agents “discussing potential collaborations down the line,” adding that Cruise and Armas never “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

While Cruise’s next project Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will be out May 26. Armas will be next seen in Ballerina on June 6 which will be an extension of the John Wick franchise.

Update on Cruise’s upcoming projects

Details have emerged that Cruise will be involved in Alejandro González Iñárritu's upcoming unnamed film, set for release in 2026, marking his first English-language project since The Revenant. The film will reportedly follow the journey of “the most powerful man in the world" as he "embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Cruise teased that he and director Doug Liman would collaborate on an ambitious astronaut movie, with plans for him to film scenes in outer space, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX. The two have previously worked together on the 2014 sci-fi hit Edge of Tomorrow and the 2017 biographical film American Made.

The movie was confirmed by Universal Pictures executive Donna Langley two years after the initial tease during an interview with BBC.