Tiger Woods confirms he is dating Vanessa Trump, ‘Life is better with you by my side’

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he is dating Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. Tiger took to social media to share photos of the two of them. While one photo shows them standing side by side, another shows them lying together. Tiger Woods confirms he is dating Vanessa Trump (@TigerWoods/X)

Tiger captioned the photos of X, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Tiger Woods known for keeping personal life private

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr from 2005 to 2018, and share five children together, including 17-year-old Kai. Tiger confirmed their relationship after the two were featured in various gossip outlets over the past few weeks. Many had assumed that Tiger and Vanessa are in a relationship, only for Tiger to confirm it now.

Tiger’s post may come as a surprise to some, considering he generally keeps his personal life extremely private. The post is similar to the 2013 announcement that he and Lindsey Vonn made on social media, confirming they were dating. Tiger said back at the time that Lindsey “wanted to limit the ‘stalkarazzi’ and all those sleazy websites that are out there following us” as it could lead to dangerous situations involving his children.

Vanessa married Trump Jr at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. She filed for an uncontested divorce in New York in March 2018. The divorce was settled by the end of 2018.

Trump Jr, on the other hand, split from Kimberly Guilfoyle and is now reportedly dating Bettina Anderson. Amid reports of separation, Trump Jr said he and Guilfoyle will “never stop caring for each other” and will “always keep a special bond.” “Since the very beginning, no one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly to help elect and reelect my father — and no one deserves this ambassadorship more than she does,” he said in December last year.