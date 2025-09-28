Donald Trump's grand daughter Kai Trump slammed over ‘KT’ logo, accused of copying American Eagle design

Kai Trump is carving out a unique space in both golf and fashion. The eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump unveiled her new clothing brand this week and showcased one of its signature pieces at the 2025 Ryder Cup, standing proudly alongside her grandfather. Kai Trump granddaughter of President Donald Trump unveiled her new clothing brand this week and showcased one of its signature pieces at the 2025 Ryder Cup(@kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram)

On Friday, Kai arrived at the prestigious Bethpage Black golf course in New York sporting a white sweatshirt emblazoned with her own “KT” logo. The sweatshirt, priced at $130, features her signature on the sleeve, symbolizing her personal touch on the apparel.

Internet slams Kai Trump for ‘stealing’ American Eagle brand log

However, the internet slammed Kai Trump's brand logo ‘KT’ and accused her for stealing the American Eagles brand logo.

One of the users chimed on X, "Seeing as how the president’s granddaughter violated Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act by implying a gov’t endorsement, misused federal property under 5 CFR § 2635.704 by staging merch promos at the White House, and is over 14, the National Guard should arrest her immediately."

Another user posted, "The logos look a little similar, but they're in different fonts and that's not actionable. The real question is why anyone would want to wear a Kai Trump sweatshirt."

A different person added, "The United States of Grifting and lying. I don't fault this young lady at this time. If you grow up around grifters and liars, that is what you will become. Simple math."

Kai Trump's debut marks a milestone for the senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, who will soon take her talents to the University of Miami, where she plans to play golf next fall, according to a Hola report.

Kai’s introduction of the "KT" collection came just a day earlier via her Instagram account, using the White House as a striking backdrop for her announcement. She shared her excitement with followers, writing, “This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here.”

She added, “Launching this line has been such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere. There are clean pieces you can mix, match and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!”