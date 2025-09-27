Kai Trump makes massive style statement in $130 'KT' sweatshirt Ryder Cup

Kai Trump attended the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup with her grandfather, US President Donald Trump, on Friday, September 26. The 18-year-old golf enthusiast turned heads at the event in her expensive KT sweatshirt, which she recently introduced on social media platforms, as per Sports Illustrated. U.S. President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Trump attend the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York.(via REUTERS)

Kai Trump debuts KT sweatshirt at Ryder Cup

Kai Trump is extremely passionate about golf. Last year, she won a ladies' club championship at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course. It seems like Kai did not want to miss the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York.

According to Sports Illustrated, the KT sweatshirt Kai Trump wore on the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup costs $130 and is one of the freshest items from her clothing line. The 18-year-old, who recently started at the University of Miami, introduced the glamorous sweatshirt yesterday on her social media accounts, including Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

“Live now at http://Kaitrump.shop (link in bio)! This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here,” she wrote.

“Launching this line has been such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere,” Kai added. She also shared pictures of herself in the sweatshirt in front of the White House.

“There are Clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!” she concluded.

Kai Trump to play golf for the University of Miami

Kai Trump joined the University of Miami this autumn, as per the Mirror. She will soon take part in golf competitions for the institute. A female student-athlete, Kai has over six million followers on social media. Currently, Kai’s mother, Vanessa Haydon Trump, is dating golf legend, Tiger Woods.

FAQs

Who are Kai Trump’s parents?

Kai Trump is the first child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon Trump.

How is Kai Trump related to US President Donald Trump?

Kai Trump is US President Donald Trump’s first grandchild.

Who is Kai Trump’s mother, Vanessa Haydon Trump, currently dating?

Kai Trump’s mother, Vanessa Haydon Trump, is currently dating Tiger Woods.