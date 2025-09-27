Who was Makena White? Jake Knapp's girlfriend tragically dies just before Ryder Cup

Jake Knapp suffered a major personal loss just before the Ryder Cup kicked off on Friday. The PGA Tour pro's girlfriend, Makena White, tragically passed away. She was 28 years old. Her death was first announced on social media, with an unnamed friend posting about the heartbreaking news. Makena White, Jake Knapp's girlfriend, has tragically died(Instagram)

“Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie,” her friend wrote

“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule,” the Instagram caption further read.

CBS Sports golf personality Amanda Balionis paid tribute to Makena. "Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many💛💛."

“Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many💛💛” another social media user wrote.

White and Knapp began dating in August 2023, going public in February 2024 after his maiden PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open. She surprised him by flying in for the final round, embracing him on the 18th green in a moment captured by broadcasters.

“I will never forget the day I met this gorgeous, vivacious girl. The day her and my daughter became roommates and started what Mak called their 8 month sleepover. I adored her from that first moment of meeting. We are blessed to have shared in your light and love. You will be missed beyond measure,” a second person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.