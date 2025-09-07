Donald Trump’s granddaughter praised for sweet gesture on best friend’s birthday: ‘Just like her grandpa’

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, is winning praise on social media for going the extra mile to surprise her best friend on her birthday. Kai, 18, not only bought diamond jewellery to celebrate her friend Emma’s birthday but also wrapped her car in her favourite colour – hot pink. Kai Trump surprised her best friend Emma on her birthday

“Surprising my BEST FRIEND for her birthday”

In a vlog titled “Surprising my BEST FRIEND for her birthday”, Kai showed how she surprised her best friend Emma on her birthday.

Before the birthday, she ordered jewellery for her friend Emma, who features regularly on her social media profiles. “Emma’s like, she’s religious. So I got her this cross ring,” Kai told the camera, showing the diamond ring. She also got her friend an initial pendant studded with tiny diamonds.

However, the biggest gift – and the most unexpected one – was wrapping Emma’s Ford Bronco hot pink. Kai Trump, herself driving a Tesla Cybertruck, drove to Emma’s home to surprise her with the gift.

Emma herself was driven home by her mother, who was in on the surprise. The video, uploaded on YouTube, shows her delighted and stunned reaction to the pink wrap. “Oh my God,” the teenager kept repeating after she saw her car.

Kai Trump wins praise

The video, shared on YouTube and Instagram, has won Kai Trump a lot of praise and appreciation. It has also collected thousands of views in a matter of hours.

“Kai is just like her grandpa, generous with a great heart,” wrote one viewer. “Kai is so down to earth and has such good friends!” another said.

“Kai is such a wonderful, thoughtful, and over-the-top (like her grandpa and our president🇺🇸) friend,” read one comment under the YouTube video. (Also read: Kai Trump, friend's bizarre Chick-fil-A dating story stuns netizens; ‘Definitely no second date for…’)

“I’d say you knocked the whole best friend ever thing out of the park!!! Sporty car and gorgeous jewelry for your treasured friend!” a viewer added.

More about Kai Trump

Kai Trump is the first child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon, and the eldest grandchild of US President Donald Trump. Like her grandfather, she is also a keen golfer.

She has committed to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida and is a member of the Class of 2030.

(Also read: Who is Kai Trump? Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter who calls US President her ‘inspiration’)