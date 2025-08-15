From Tesla Cybertruck to dhol beats: Indian expats in California mark Independence Day with pride

While India marked its 79th Independence Day on August 15 with patriotic fervour, celebrations were not confined to the country’s borders. A vibrant parade in San Jose, California, brought together the Indian diaspora in a colourful display of culture, unity and pride. The Indian diaspora in California celebrated Independence Day with a grand parade.(Instagram/apurva_bendre)

(Also read: Dhruv Rathee does a Mark Zuckerberg, rides surfboard minus the beer on Independence Day)

A now-viral video on Instagram, shared by Apurva Bendre, captured glimpses of the lively event. The clip features a Tesla Cybertruck among several decorated vehicles carrying people proudly waving the Indian tricolour. Members of the community, dressed in colourful traditional attire, can be seen marching with both Indian and American flags. Adding to the visual spectacle, a large banner showcased the names of various Indian states, symbolising the rich cultural diversity of the nation.

Adding to the festive mood, a troupe of drummers dressed in white outfits with saffron scarves performed while marching. The video’s text overlay read, “POV: You’re attending Independence Day Parade. California, USA.”

Take a look here at the video:

Amisha Patel as grand marshal

The parade also featured Bollywood actress Amisha Patel. She shared her own clip from the event on her official Instagram account, writing, “San Jose, California!! Extremely humbled and privileged to be chosen to represent India as the grand marshal for the Indian Independence Day Parade ‘Swades’ for the Bay Area, San Jose, California!!”

Watch the video here:

Online reactions pour in

The clip posted by Bendre has garnered nearly 83k views, sparking a wave of admiration in the comments section. One Instagram user commented, “Love how the Indian spirit is alive even across the globe.” Another remarked, “The Tesla Cybertruck leading the parade was such a unique touch.”

Several viewers praised the cultural representation, with one writing, “This is spectacular… Incredible India! The clip makes me emotional.” Another shared, “The dhol beats made me feel like I was back home.”

Others expressed their delight, saying, “So happy to see so many Indians participating in such an event.” Another added, “This is exactly how we keep our traditions alive while living abroad.”