Kai Trump, friend's bizarre Chick-fil-A dating story stuns netizens; ‘Definitely no second date for…’

Kai, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, has established herself on YouTube with 1.18 million subscribers. She shares content on her everyday activities, family's backstage activities, and some viral trends or challenges with her pals.

Kai Trump vows to defeat friend Emma Markin in every sport

In her recent video, she vowed to defeat her friend Emma Markin in every sport. Being physically fit herself, Kai is dedicated to playing golf at the University of Miami.

The two pals revealed details of a terrible date while speaking on camera, but it was unclear which one of them had to put up with the evening.

The discussion started while they were riding the escalator in Nordstrom.

Kai Trump, Emma Markin open up about Chick-fil-A dating story

Kai began by recapping the specifics, saying, “Guys, if a guy took you to Chick-fil-A for the first date…”

Emma rushed in to give more details about the story at that point. “No, if you drove three hours to go on a date with a guy, and then he took you to Chick-fil-A, and then you try to hold his hand, and he removes himself from you, would you go on a second date?”

She and Kai acted out the hand-holding situation, with Emma snatching her hand away as the latter attempted to grasp it.

Kai Trump's admirers react to her video

Kai jokingly asked for comments on the awful date. In response, one reader said, “Definitely no second date for that dude! lol.”

“That chick fil a story was oddly specific 😭,” another wrote.

On YouTube, several viewers shared how happy they were to watch the two buddies acting silly together.

“You know it's going to be a fun vlog when Kai and Emma get together,” one person commented. “LOVE to see kids being athletic!!! Super wholesome and fun video!” another stated.

Stressing that Kai's video warm their heart and even make them smile, one of her admirers said, “You children are such a blessing to watch enjoying life.”

Watch Kai Trump's full video here: