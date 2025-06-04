Who is Anthony Thomas Reyes? Madman who scaled Mar-a-Lago to propose to Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump

A 23-year-old man from Texas was arrested after climbing over the walls of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, to propose to POTUS’ granddaughter, Kai Trump. A 23-year-old Texas man, Anthony Thomas Reyes, was arrested after trespassing at Mar-a-Lago to propose to Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Kai Trump)

On Tuesday, just after midnight, Secret Service agents noticed the man on the property. He reportedly told officers he was there to “spread the gospel” and to find 18-year-old Kai, who had just become 18. Notably, at the time, President Trump was in Washington, D.C., and Kai was vacationing with friends and family in the Bahamas.

Who is Anthony Thomas Reyes?

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man, identified as Anthony Thomas Reyes, scaled the estate’s high perimeter wall in search of the teen. He claimed he wanted to ask for Kai’s hand in marriage. Authorities charged him with trespassing, and he is now being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

Interestingly, Palm Beach police say he was previously warned for trespassing on New Year’s Eve in 2024.

Who is Kai Trump?

Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, known for her love of golf, her vlogs, and her close bond with her grandfather, gained a loyal online following, too. Though she’s dialled back her social media presence since Trump’s return to the White House, she recently posted a YouTube vlog from her Bahamas vacation, where she enjoyed time with her best friend and mother, and practised her swing on the local golf course.

“I'm gonna hit some balls because why not,” she said in the video. “Worked on my swing a little. It's beautiful. I'm not sure if you guys have ever been to Albany before... I love it.”

“I just wanna say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer. She's a scratch player, which is amazing. I think some day in the not-too-distant future she's gonna be much better than scratch,” Trump praised Kai in one of her blogs.

Kai has committed to the University of Miami this fall and has hinted at possible aspirations to go pro.