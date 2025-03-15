Kai Trump name-drops Tiger Woods as mom, Vanessa Trump's alleged relationship with golfer heats up

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old daughter of Vanessa Trump and granddaughter of former President Donald Trump took to YouTube to share an update with her followers, where she casually called Tiger Woods by his first name. Kai Trump (L) and Tiger Woods arrive to the course during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. Michael Owens/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

“Hi guys, I know I have not posted a YouTube video in a very long time and it’s just because I had some stuff come up,” Kai explained to her audience.

“I had to focus more on my actual golf and school work,” she added.

Kai’s video primarily focused on her recent experience competing at the Genesis Open alongside Rory McIlroy. “They have two foundations that support it, TGR – that’s Tiger’s foundation, and California Rise,” Kai noted.

Woods and Vanessa are reportedly dating since Thanksgiving

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that Woods and Vanessa “have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving” and they are a thing now.

Woods and Vanessa, both Florida residents, are said to be quickly becoming golf’s newest power couple. They live about 20 minutes apart in the exclusive Palm Beach area.

They were first seen arriving together at a tournament on February 16, and sources confirmed their relationship.

Kai, an young golfer, and Woods’ son, Charlie, both attend The Benjamin School, a prestigious private school with an annual tuition of $38,595.

The teenagers are both rising golf stars and are scheduled to compete against each other in an upcoming junior tournament.

Their families have been spending more time together, with Kai recently spotted at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines wearing apparel from Woods’ clothing line. Vanessa also accompanied her daughter to a round of the TGL, the golf league co-founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Former President Donald Trump has also maintained ties with Woods and was seen golfing with him last month.

Meanwhile, Vanessa’s ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., has moved on since their divorce with his long-term relationship and engagement with former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.