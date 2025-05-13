Menu Explore
Kai Trump's 18th birthday: Donald Trump’s granddaughter shares White House snaps, sweet moment with grandpa

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 13, 2025 08:45 AM IST

Kai Trump shared a series of photos, including one with her grandpa Donald Trump, to celebrate her 18th birthday.

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has turned 18. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram to celebrate her special day. While some gave a glimpse of her private life, a few showed her hanging out in the White House and enjoying a sweet moment with her grandpa.

Pictures shared by Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, to celebrate her birthday. (Instagram/@kaitrumpgolfer)
Pictures shared by Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, to celebrate her birthday. (Instagram/@kaitrumpgolfer)

“17, you taught me a lot about life. 18, I hope you teach me a lot more,” she wrote as he posted the pictures.

Also Read: Donald Trump's granddaughter shares TikTok dance video ahead of 18th birthday, internet reacts

Kai Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. Kai has four siblings: Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia. Her father, Donald Trump Jr., and mother, Vanessa Trump, divorced after over a decade of marriage.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

Mom Vanessa Trump dropped a comment and wrote, “We are all so proud of the young lady that you’ve become.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr from 2018 to 2024, reacted to Kai Trump’s post. “What an exceptional baby girl turned into an amazing woman!” she shared.

Also Read: Inside Donald Trump's private jet: Kai Trump takes fans on grand tour

An individual posted, “Happy Birthday, how you have grown into a beautiful young lady. I know your parents are proud.” A fourth expressed, “Kai, you will be sitting behind that desk as our Commander in Chief in about 20 -30 years!” Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

Birthday TikTok controversy:

Kai Trump posted a video on TikTok to celebrate her birthday, which created controversy on social media. The video showed her dancing to “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland, along with her friends. “Last day being 17,” she wrote as the post’s caption.

The video divided the internet. While some praised her dance and called her a “great role model for girls,” others were unhappy. A few slammed her for her song choice, calling it provocative.

