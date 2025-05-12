Donald Trump's granddaughter shares TikTok dance video ahead of 18th birthday, internet reacts

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, posted a dance video on TikTok recently. Though a section of the people trolled her over it, the internet was quick to defend her. (Also Read | Inside Donald Trump's private jet: Kai Trump takes fans on grand tour) Kai Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Haydon.(AFP)

Kai Trump, celebrating her 18th birthday today, is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Haydon.

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai posts dance video

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Jack Wallace, posted a brief clip of Kai grooving to a song with her friends. Dressed in all black outfits, they stood in a room as the music played. Kai and her friends lip-synced to the song as they enjoyed it.

Trolls criticise Kai

Kai turned the video off after only 14 seconds. The video was shared with the caption, "Trump’s granddaughter is facing backlash after posting this online." But her clip faced backlash from some people. Reacting to the video, a person said, "She's cute, but I think grandpa will have a talk with her. Decent, classy young ladies do not post things such as this." "What is she doing, that's not dance," read a comment.

Internet comes out in support of Kai

Many people have come to her defence. "She's a teenager, she's doing what kids do. Is there nothing harmful in this? And the song is nearly 20 years old. Geez," read a comment. "How innocent is this? She's a teenage girl. Ridiculous, no one is more down to earth and wholesome than @kaitrump," said a fan. "She’s really normal & this isn’t out of the ordinary. It’s a popular song. So I’m honestly not shocked," wrote a person. "A lot more classy than the rest of the crap on line. Let the kid be a kid," read a tweet.

"Let the girl be a girl! She’s killing it," wrote an X user. "She is cute and a decent person, covered her legs and looked so pretty. The choice of song could have been better, but she gets a pass," another person wrote. A tweet read, “Wow! How controversial. A teenage girl lip syncing with friends!”

Another person said, "She looks like a genuinely happy, healthy and whole young woman to me. She's smiling and bright-eyed. She doesn't look troubled or stressed in any way. Nothing exaggerated or salacious. No caked-on make-up. The other 3 girls are in pretty short skirts, but that's hardly remarkable. I think it would be a very good bet she's a perfectly sound young woman by every measure. To me, she looks like a rare glimmer of hope for humanity. And that's remarkably rare nowadays." A tweet read, "I see nothing wrong here. This is what young women in high school and college do. They were having fun. There was nothing lewd about it."

About Kai

The video emerged as Kai clocked her 18th birthday. Kai is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Haydon. She is the eldest grandchild of Donald Trump. She became famous after her speech in support of Trump's presidential campaign at the 2024 Republican National Convention.