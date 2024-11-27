Inside Donald Trump's private jet: Kai Trump takes fans on grand tour

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, offered viewers a rare opportunity to get a glimpse of what’s inside the President-elect’s private jet, Force One. On her way to watch a rocket launch at SpaceX, she gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it is like to travel in her grandfather’s private jet. While onboard, she also recreated YMCA dance steps with her friend. Kai Trump gave a glimpse inside grandpa Donald Trump’s luxurious private jet. (YouTube/@kaitrump)

“Come along with me to SpaceX with Elon Musk for the sixth flight test of Starship!” Kai wrote while posting the video on YouTube. The clip opens to show the start of their journey onboard her grandpa’s luxurious aircraft.

What does the video show?

Kai’s vlog reveals the luxurious interior of the jet, including flat-screen televisions and plush sofas. It also shows a separate chamber with a bed in it. As she explores the cockpit, a bobblehead also makes an appearance on the vlog.

What did Kai Trump wear?

She was dressed in an all-black outfit, which included black jeans and a SKIMS top in the same hue. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton belt.

Her video captures not just the plush interior of the jet but also the rocket launch.

Take a look at the entire video here:

What did social media say?

“Kai, I hope you realize that you are recording historical footage that people will look back on decades from now. Thank you, and please don't stop uploading,” posted a YouTube user. “This is literally like watching a real-life episode of succession. Love it,” added another.

A third commented, “It's so cool how your Grandad brought his entire team down to see Elon's rockets.” A fourth wrote, “Kai Trump is so down to earth.”

Kai, the daughter of Donald Jr. and Vanessa, travelled to Brownsville to witness Elon Musk's Starship rocket launch. In an earlier post, she also addressed the world’s richest man as “uncle.”

What are your thoughts on Kai Trump’s latest video?