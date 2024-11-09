Viral video: Robotic dog patrols Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after election win

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate underwent a heightened security presence following his victory against Kamala Harris in the recently concluded US elections. A glimpse of which was captured in a video showing a robotic dog patrolling the property. The image shows a robotic dog reportedly seen outside Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. (Screengrab)

“Donald Trump has reportedly beefed up his security detail at Mar-a-Lago and now has a robotic dog patrolling the property. A large warning sign on the side of the robotic dog reads: ‘Do Not Pet’,” X user Collin Rugg wrote.

He added that Boston Dynamics manufactured the robotic canine, equipped with “surveillance technology. " According to Reuters, the dog was spotted outside the President-elect's home after his historic election win.

The video, which has now gone crazy viral, shows a robot dog moving from one end of a lawn to another without changing its pace.

“Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority,” a United States Secret Service spokesperson told the New York Post, confirming that the robots are now with the agency. “While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology, and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations,” the spokesperson added.

Increased security at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, is a central hub of his personal and political life. The property is under the watchful eyes of the security teams as the President-elect’s residence. Though it’s unknown how long the robotic dog has been a part of the security detail, it certainly shows the high-tech security protocols being followed at the property.

According to the outlet, robot hounds are becoming more popular among safety agencies. They are being used to keep emergency responders and law enforcement officers safe.