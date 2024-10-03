Robot dog tries getting close to real-life puppies: ‘This kind of thing shouldn’t exist’

What happens when a robot dog meets real-life puppies? A few years ago, this was a question that no one could have imagined but now it has become a reality - and a video shows exactly what happens when technology meets reality. The video has sparked widespread criticism among social media users, with many expressing that this is a situation they don’t want to witness. The image shows real-life puppies looking at a robot dog. (Screengrab)

“Dogs respond to a robot dog,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the clip, a robot dog is seen standing at the side of the park, looking at a few puppies a few metres away. As the mechanical canine approaches the real-life dogs, they scatter away and stare at it from a distance.

Video leaves social media users unsettled:

“Very pro-science and engineering, but these are the kind of things that shouldn't exist, and that opinion did not come lightly to me,” posted an X user. Another added, “Dogs can quickly sense that it has no soul.”

A third, expressing their awe at the video, commented, “It's amazing to watch dogs interact with robots! Their natural curiosity and playful instincts are on display as they approach these companion robots. It's incredible to watch them engage in play, as if trying to figure out if a new ‘friend’ has come to play with them or if it's just a curious thing. This interaction raises intriguing questions about how animals perceive technology and their ability to adapt to new experiences. What do you think? Are these robot dogs paving the way for the future of pet companionship?”

“Well, to them, they don't smell anything living, so they have no reason to trust what that is,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video showing an interaction between a robot dog and real-life dogs?